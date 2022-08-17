State attorneys general reach $450M nationwide settlement in opioid case

Opioid manufacturer Endo International will also be banned from marketing their opioid products.
(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Opioid manufacturer Endo International and its lenders will now provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments as part of an agreement with several state attorneys general, including Tennessee’s Herbert Slatery III.

The agreement also states that Endo will no longer promote its opioids and must turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for a public online archive, a release from the attorney general’s office states.

The move comes after the company filed for bankruptcy in New York. The state attorneys general allege that Endo used deceptive marketing to push its opioids, downplaying the drugs’ addictive nature. The company also falsely marketed one of their opioids as “abuse-deterrent,” the release stated. The drugs reportedly lead to deadly outbreaks of hepatitis and HIV due to widespread use of injections.

The resolution will include the following:

  • Payment of $450 million in cash over 10 years to participating states
  • Requires Endo to turn over opioid-related documents for online publication and pay $2.75 million for archival expenses
  • Bans the marketing of Endo’s opioids forever

“In Tennessee, Endo’s tactics were especially profitable for them and devastating for us,” said Slatery. “From 2009-2015, Tennessee’s Opana ER sales were the highest in the nation, and the drug was abused at three times the rate of the older formulation.”

