Stuffed three-legged coyote among haul of stolen items recovered in central Ky.

Deputies in Scott County have recovered a large amount of stolen items after a months-long investigation.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Scott County have recovered a large amount of stolen items after a months-long investigation.

The search led them to find large amounts of drugs, firearms, and one item you wouldn’t expect.

After several months of tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts, the investigation led Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies to a home on East Honaker Road in Stamping Ground, where they found more than they were looking for.

“The amount of guns inside this residence, coupled with the amount of illegal narcotics that were there, too, it’s just good to get all of that off of the street. There was also a plate carrier, a bullet proof vest that was taken, as well,” Detective Chad Karsner said.

Karsner says they also found multiple stolen motorcycles and four wheelers, TVs, electronics, almost six ounces of meth, one ounce of fentanyl and more than $5,000.

“It certainly is enough amount-wise to be bigger, or lead to bigger things,” Karsner said.

And it’s probably fair to say there was one item in particular that was seized during this bust that is pretty unusual.

“There was a stuffed three-legged coyote that was actually taken from original burglary call. We did locate an entire stuffed coyote with three legs. We did,” Karsner said.

The coyote is now back with its rightful owner, and the firearms and illegal drugs are off the street. For now, Detective Karsner says they do have a suspect and they’ll continue the search for that person.

“It’s dangerous items we’re trying to protect the community from,” Karsner said.

Deputies say many of these recovered items were reported stolen in thefts across central Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option
Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday
Walker Springs Apartments Fire
‘Never in my life seen anything spread so fast’ | Rural Metro Fire responds to West Knox fire
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
Generic
Semi-truck fire closes all lanes of I-40 E
File - Police lights
Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood

Latest News

Enjoy this mostly sunny day!
Enjoy today’s sunshine, ahead of storms at times on into the weekend
catch up quick
Catch up Quick
Neighbor Helps Couple Displaced by Walker Springs Apartment Fire
Neighbor Helps Couple Displaced by Walker Springs Apartment Fire
Have you changed your shopping habits?
Have you changed your shopping habits?
MARKET WAGON
This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee farmers and fresh produce lovers