VFL creates sports agency to support athletes

By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the athletes by the athletes. SLB The Agency is a concept inspired by former Tennessee defensive back Derrick Furlow. He calls it the holistic approach, catering to athletes’ needs from NIL deals, mental health, recovery, and life after sport. Designed to support all athletes and sports.

Furlow has the support of several former Vol athletes all ready to change the game for sports agencies.

”So now athletes can really see what it’s like, ask those questions, have a holistic mentorship when it comes down to the idea of NIL and it’s not just a transactional situation,” said Furlow. “It’s more of an overall, let me help you develop into the best you that you could possibly be because I’ve lived your life, I’ve walked in your shoes, I’ve been where you’ve been.”

Several other former VOLS are joining in on the mission, like Alexis Hornbuckle, who played under Pat Summitt and went on to have a successful career in the WNBA.

Hornbuckle will serve as an ambassador for the agency.

A part of the agency is its integrated approach, which includes helping athletes strengthen their mental fitness and Hornbuckle knows just how important that can be in an athlete’s journey.

“I have my own mental health journey, so I can relate at a level that many can’t. You know, and say on paper this looks great all the accolades, but mentally I was struggling. So how do we allow you and help you to enjoy it as it comes and be able to have both, you know, that physical fitness and mental fitness,” said Hornbuckle.

The Agency will officially open later this week.

With player agents ready to assist the current players looking to build strong futures.

