2 men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons, sheriff’s office says

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Erick Vasquez (bottom), 23, and Brayan Vasquez...
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Erick Vasquez (bottom), 23, and Brayan Vasquez Buenrostro (top), 30, were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field.(Merced County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said that people were stealing watermelons from his field.

Deputies said they witnessed a car leaving the field and were able to stop the vehicle. Deputies found 57 watermelons in the backseat and trunk of the car.

The sheriff’s office said Erick Vasquez, 23, and Brayan Vasquez Buenrostro, 30, were arrested.

According to jail records, the two face numerous charges related to the incident, including felony grand theft of fruit.

The watermelons were returned to the victim.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option
Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday
Walker Springs Apartments Fire
‘Never in my life seen anything spread so fast’ | Rural Metro Fire responds to West Knox fire
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
Generic
Semi-truck fire closes all lanes of I-40 E
The buck was shot in the head with a crossbow bolt in the poaching attempt.
GRAPHIC: Group offering reward after deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA

Latest News

Ramel Keyton
Ramel Keyton
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Justice Dept.: 3 men charged in Whitey Bulger’s killing
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Judge appears willing to unveil some of Mar-a-Lago affidavit