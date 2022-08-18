Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said in two security reports.

The company said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.

It also affects some iPod models.

Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access to the device” so that they can “execute any code as if they are you, the user,” said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.

Those who should be particularly attentive to updating their software are “people who are in the public eye” such as activists or journalists who might be the targets of sophisticated nation-state spying, Tobac said.

