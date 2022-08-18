Bible museum showcases the most rare bibles in the world

Collector has been assembling bibles for 40 years and is showing them off in Pigeon Forge.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of the most rare bibles you’ll find anywhere in the world are now in Pigeon Forge at the new Tennessee Bible Museum.

Gene Albert gained a collection of bibles for years and for the Jones family visiting Pigeon forge from Michigan, it was interesting to know more about how the scriptures were translated.

“Being a deacon, I learned a lot of stuff that I didn’t know. Gene explained it very well,” said Neil Jones.

This 45-minute guided tour will show you hand-written pages along with some of the first translations in Latin and you can touch them as well.

“The different bibles, how far it’s came from,” added Jones.

Gene Albert tells the history behind some of the early English translations of the bible.
Gene Albert tells the history behind some of the early English translations of the bible.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

The owner has been collecting bibles for more than 40 years, selling them for 30. Not only are you going to find some of the most unique, like the smallest in the world, but also bibles held by famous people. For example, the Reverend Billy Graham, or the bible that was used to preach Elvis Presley’s funeral.

“We have several pages of bibles that were copied by hand by scribes in the middle ages from the 1200 to1250. Were prior to Gutenberg and 1455 every bible had to be hand written,” said Albert. “In the US, there’s probably approximately 300 rare bible collectors when they when I say rare bible, they have more than $50,000 worth of rare bibles.”

For a bible to be considered rare, it would be valued at more than $2,000 with collectors like Albert out to find the most unique.

The Tennessee Bible Museum is located at The Shops in Pigeon Forge on Wears Valley Road.

Illuminated Manuscripts became a highly accomplished form of art in the Middle Ages.
Illuminated Manuscripts became a highly accomplished form of art in the Middle Ages.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

