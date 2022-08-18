Enjoy today’s sunshine, ahead of storms at times on into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking good and below average for one more day, before scattered storms return at times Friday into the weekend. A cold front has picked up the pace and is aimed at bringing some storms in Sunday, with more rain for Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with patchy fog again. We are cooling to the upper 50s to low 60s again, with a low around 64 degrees in Knoxville.

It’s a mostly sunny Thursday, and that helps to nudge up the high to around 86 degrees. It does feel a couple of degrees warmer in the shade, thanks to just enough humidity. These conditions set up only a stray shower or storm possible, mainly along our elevation changes and the tops of the mountains.

Clouds starting moving in tonight, leaving us closer to 67 degrees an spotty rain and storms are possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is the first increase in rain and storm coverage, as the higher humidity lifts back into our area. It will be on and off this weekend, and then a cold front heads our way to start next week.

Friday starts out with spotty rain and storms, and becomes scattered in the afternoon through the evening, with a high of 84 degrees. Saturday still looks like morning to early afternoon scattered rain, and then isolated storms in the afternoon to evening hours, with a high of 86 degrees. Sunday is also around 86 degrees, but now looks like scattered afternoon to evening storms, since the front sped up. The humidity levels this weekend making it feel 4 to 5 degrees warmer.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we’re tracking more rain and storms Monday as a cold front moves through, which will then taper off Monday night into Tuesday. This leaves Tuesday cooler, and helps to limit rain chances again for a couple of days.

