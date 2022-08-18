Family finds remains of 2 children in suitcases they bought at auction, New Zealand police say

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ZEALAND (CNN) – Police in New Zealand are investigating after the remains of two children were found in suitcases that were purchased by a family at an online auction.

At a news conference Thursday, police said they were alerted to the case last week when the suburban south Auckland family reported finding human body parts in suitcases they had bought from a storage facility.

The family is not connected to the children’s deaths and was “understandably distressed” by the discovery, police said.

Police said the children, who were likely between the ages of 5 and 10 years old, may have been dead for three to four years.

Investigators are trying to determine their identities and looking for clues into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said this is no easy investigation due to the emotions involved.

“I really feel for the victims and for the family of these victims, and, you know, right here, right now, there are relatives out there that aren’t aware that their loved ones have deceased, especially two young children,” he said.

Police said the storage company where the suitcases came from is cooperating with the investigation.

