Fatalities reported after 2 planes collide in California

The collision happened at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Multiple fatalities have been reported after two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport.

The collision happened at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says there were two people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash.

It was not immediately clear whether any of them survived.

The pilots were on their final approaches to the airport when the collision occurred.

No one on the ground was injured.

Watsonville is about 100 miles south of San Francisco.

