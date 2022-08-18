Key Match-ups for Week-1 of High School Football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well, it’s back football fans! Another season of action from the prep gridiron is upon us.

All the fun kicks off Aug. 18 with our Rivalry Thursday opener at Sevier County as the Todd Loveday’s Smoky Bears play host to Spencer Riley’s Jefferson County Patriots.

JEFF CO. AT SEVIER CO.

Former Vol Spencer Riley has his Patriots trending in the right direction. Two years ago the Pats finished 0-10 and were in the midst of a 17 game losing streak, but coach Riley, who played for UT’s 1998 national championship Vols, had his team back in the playoffs last year. Todd Loveday begins his second season as head coach of the Smoky Bears; The former Northview Academy head coach led the Bears to a 7-4 overall record including a 21-13 win over the Patriots. You’ll be able two watch this game on WBXX, The CW Knoxville beginning with the Rivalry Thursday pregame show at 6:30 and kickoff at 7-O’Clock.

POWELL AT ANDERSON CO.

Matt Lowe’s Panthers averaged just over 37 points per game on their way to state championship in 2021. Powell returns plenty of offensive firepower to make another run at a title in 2022. The Anderson County Mavericks are coming off a 6-6 season and a berth in the 2nd round of the 4A playoffs. The Mavs return quarterback Walker Martinez, who missed most of last season with an injury. Also back is Navy running back and Navy commit Gavin Noe. Coach Davey Gillum’s team returns eight starters on each side of the ball. The Panthers won this season opener last year in a slugfest at Powell, 60-to-48.

OAK RIDGE AT SOUTH-DOYLE

A pair of first year coaches will make their debuts at South-Doyle Friday night. Paul Shelton replaces Clark Duncan at South-Doyle, Shelton, an East Tennessee native, returned home after serving as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for the University of California-Davis. Meanwhile a familiar name is now in Oak Ridge. Scott Cummings replaces the retired Joe Gaddis. Cummings, a five-time District Coach of the Year winner with more than 20 years of head coaching experience. Gaddis steps down after nearly 50 years of coaching, 20 of them with the Wildcats.

AE AT FULTON

The annual rivalry game between the Roadrunners and Falcons take place at Fulton, where the Falcons welcome in a new head coach with a familiar name. Former Defensive Coordinator Jeff McMillan became the program’s 13th head coach replacing Rob Black during the off season. Black is now Co-Director of Athletics at the High School. McMillan is excited about the opportunity and is looking forward to coaching one of the most explosive players in the area in quarterback Marcellus “MarMar” Jackson. The Roadrunners finished 2-8 last season under head coach Antonio Mays. One of those losses came to rival Fulton in the opener, 35-0.

CARTER AT WEBB

On Friday night it’s the first game of the final season for veteran head coach David Meske. The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Famer recently announced that he’ll be stepping down at the end of the season. He has a lot to look forward to with that new spread offense led by talented quarterback Charlie Robinson. Carter head coach Justin Pressley has a pretty good quarterback in his own right in All-State standout Chandler Wilson. This will be a great opening week test for both teams in a game set to be played at the home of the Spartans.

