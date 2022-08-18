Ky. school employee charged with promoting prostitution

Ky. school employee charged with promoting prostitution
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee at a Frankfort elementary school is charged with promoting prostitution.

Frankfort police arrested 36-year-old Albert Wade on Tuesday. According to his arrest citation, he works at Second Street School.

Police said Wade recorded a homeless couple having sex, and told the couple he was in the pornography industry and would pay them.

A detective said Wade later admitted he lied to the couple and the recordings were for his personal use.

Police said Wade participated in one of the videos.

Frankfort Independent Schools released this statement on the situation:

