Larry Gatlin headlines Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is pickin’ and paintn’ at the Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival this weekend, with headline guest Larry Gatlin.

The music is all weekend in downtown Gatlinburg and features music at nine different venues both Friday and Saturday.

Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival will take place Aug. 18-21 in downtown Gatlinburg. Venues including Ober Gatlinburg, Ole Red Gatlinburg, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, The Park Vista, a Doubletree by Hilton, The Historic Gatlinburg Inn, Ole Smoky Distillery, Shine Shack and Gatlinburg Brewing Company will host a star-studded line-up of performances throughout the event.

Grammy award-winning artist and Grand Ole Opry member Larry Gatlin will headline the event.

“I’m just going to go listen, if there are other “other kids” I’ve got socks and t-shirts over and most of their kids, but see what else is going on. Listen to some other people’s music. I love songs,” said Gatlin.

Performances and tickets can be found here.

The Paintin’ will be the artists from Arrowmont, the high school and Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community teaming up to paint the chairs. The custom painted chairs will be auctioned off to raise funds for student art scholarships. It’s a really unique partnership between Arrowmont, Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community and the high school.

