Mother charged in toddler’s Jefferson Co. shooting death

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A mother was charged in the death of her 2-year-old son who died from a gunshot wound in March, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the 400 block of English Dr. in Talbot on March 23 and found Coltyn Lee Gridley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in Knoxville and died there a few days later, according to officials with the bureau.

Investigators determined that his mother, Destinie Leann-Marie Getchey, and Christopher Kyle Ray Smith were responsible for the child’s death, according to officials with the TBI.

A joint investigation has resulted in the indictment of two people in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy that occurred in March in Jefferson County.



Getchey was charged with aggravated child neglect and one count of reckless homicide. She was arrested in Barnardsville, North Carolina on Wednesday and was taken to the Buncombe County, North Carolina Jail.

Smith was charged with one count of aggravated child neglect. He was arrested in Greene County Thursday afternoon and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

No court date has been set.

