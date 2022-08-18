Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

Kara Tackett's home was heavily damaged following the historic floods in late July, but her and...
Kara Tackett's home was heavily damaged following the historic floods in late July, but her and her family have recently been denied FEMA assistance for a fifth time in three weeks.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged.

”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said Tackett. “I’ve lived here, I’ve lived on this property for 33 years, I’ve never seen water come up in the yard, I’ve never seen it break over the bank ever.”

Four generations were living on the property when the flooding hit. Tackett’s and her grandmother’s homes were hit the hardest. She, her husband, and six children have been separated since the damage, living in several homes of family members and friends.

Tackett said she and her family reached out to FEMA for help but were denied. Even after appealing their case, she said they were denied three more times in a single day.

”They have been very nice, and they’ve been very helpful in person. I can’t say anything negative about their character, about them helping, we’ve been there in person, but we’ve gotten four denials,” said Tackett.

Tackett plans to appeal again, keeping her hope alive and remaining thankful that her family was not injured.

“Just gotta keep the faith. That’s it, that’s all there is. Be thankful for what we do have; be thankful that we are still alive, and we are together,” said Tackett, “And we continue to pray for those families that have lost the ultimate losses and have given the ultimate sacrifices for this. I couldn’t imagine.”

On Thursday evening, Tackett said that her appeal was denied a fifth time.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S&S Cafeteria
S&S Cafeteria closing its doors
A view of "the strip" near the University of Tennessee.
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
A man in Colorado shot and killed a bear that found its way into his home.
‘My immediate thought was to protect my family’: Man fatally shoots bear inside home
A mother was charged in connection to the death of her son who died of a gunshot wound,...
Mother charged in toddler’s Jefferson Co. shooting death

Latest News

Lulu
Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it
A Knoxville man is desperate for the return of his pet cat after it got out of his Bernhurst...
Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it
WVLT Logo
WVLT Latest Video
Gene Albert tells the history behind some of the early English translations of the bible.
Bible museum showcases the rarest Bibles in the world
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the on and off storms for the weekend, through a cold...
Scattered rain and storms return to our area starting today