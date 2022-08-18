Rain back later Friday with a cold front dropping more rain late Sunday to Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quiet weather continues this evening, but changes are on the way with scattered storms arriving for Friday. Our next cold front has looks to arrive a little sooner with the majority of the rain coming Sunday night into Monday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As we move through the evening temperatures will slowly cool with lows dropping back into the the lower and middle 60s. Clouds begin to increase Friday as well as the showers and storms. Highs will be a degree or two cooler with high temperatures around 84 degrees with scattered showers and storms arriving by the afternoon.

Friday night football will have to deal with a few storms around as well so make sure to keep an eye to the sky if you plan on being outdoors.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend will feature a few showers around early on Saturday with more storms expected into Sunday evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Our best chance of rain arrives as we head into Sunday night and Monday morning with the passage of the front. Temperatures remain steady in the middle 80s through early next week.

Drier weather looks to move in as we head into Tuesday as well as some cooler temperatures during the afternoon. A slow warm up is expected for the end of next week as we see lower rain chances and more sunshine.

