Smokey Grey uniforms returning to Tennessee football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey Grey is making a comeback at Tennessee this season. University officials announced the return of the uniforms on Twitter Thursday morning.

Each design, and there will be three more of them over 2023, 24 and 25, will “honor Tennessee’s unique tradition and innovative identity.”

This season you can expect the return of the original grey uniform set, first debuted in 2015. The subsequent ones will be all new designs.

𝗦𝗠𝗢𝗞𝗘𝗬 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗬 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦 ⛰️



• OG Smokey Grey uniform set returns for 2022



• 3 new Smokey Grey designs to debut in subsequent seasons (‘23, ‘24, ‘25)



• Each design honors Tennessee's unique tradition and innovative identity — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 18, 2022

