Smokey Grey uniforms returning to Tennessee football
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey Grey is making a comeback at Tennessee this season. University officials announced the return of the uniforms on Twitter Thursday morning.
Each design, and there will be three more of them over 2023, 24 and 25, will “honor Tennessee’s unique tradition and innovative identity.”
This season you can expect the return of the original grey uniform set, first debuted in 2015. The subsequent ones will be all new designs.
