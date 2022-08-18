This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee farmers and fresh produce lovers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond.

For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.

Dirt Poor Farm’s owner Kyle West told WVLT News he knows first hand how farming is a risky business, because if products don’t grow or sale you’re likely in a hole.

“Like the farmer’s market. One week we may sell 100 dozen ears of corn the next week, so 40 it’s just it’s unpredictable,” West said.

To give him a peace of mind, he’s partnering with MarketWagon.com, which allows customers to order fresh food or flowers from farms across East Tennessee. Other participating farms include Cruze Farm and Good Golly Tamale.

“They send me the pick list at the morning on Wednesday, and tells me exactly what I need at each product,” said West. “Plus, I can list infinite amounts with some of the other software companies we had used.”

The products selected are shipped to customers’ front door a day after it gets harvested. The reach goes as far as Chattanooga and Atlanta.

