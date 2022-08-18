Vols football tickets going digital, contingency plan in place

Vols football tickets will now be digital, but there is a way to get paper tickets.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Athletics is changing the way you’ll get into football games this fall. Officials announced plans to go digital with tickets. You can’t print tickets at home.

UT Athletics has contingencies in place to help people. There are still some other options the ticket office will work with you on. They answer some questions on their website.

Longtime Vol fan Charlie Morgan cherishes the hundreds of tickets he’s saved over the years. He hasn’t missed a home game since 1967, his freshman year at UT. He tried using digital tickets before and ended up waiting half an hour to get into a game. Morgan called the ticket office and they worked with him to give him paper tickets.

“If you’re the father taking your son to his first game, keep it as a memory and give it to him 20 years later. He might not remember then, but 20 years later he’ll look back at it and say that’s the first game with my dad,” said Morgan.

He paid $50 to get the paper tickets printed for the season.

