Wanted Roane Co. man charged with first degree murder captured in Illinois

A man who was on trial for felony murder failed to show up on the last day of the trial, before the verdict was handed down, according to officials with District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office.
Roane County Sheriff's Office
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who was wanted out of Roane Co. was found by the U.S. Marshall’s Service in Marshall Co, Illinois Wednesday, according to officials with the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Christopher Lee Kennedy and his wife Evelyn Denise Kennedy were convicted of felony murder for the death of Evelyn’s 72-year-old aunt, Betty Crews, after Evelyn’s daughter called 911 and had Crews admitted to the hospital.

During the trial, Christopher was not in custody because he posted bond after his initial arrest and failed to show up on the last day of trial.

He is being held without bond pending a sentencing hearing on the next available court date, according to officials.

“Thanks to the 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, the United States Marshall’s Service Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force, and the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in Illinois,” officials said.

