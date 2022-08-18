Wanted Roane Co. man found guilty of first-degree murder captured in Illinois

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who was wanted out of Roane Co. was found by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Marshall Co, Illinois Wednesday, according to officials with the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Christopher Lee Kennedy and his wife Evelyn Denise Kennedy were convicted of felony murder for the death of Evelyn’s 72-year-old aunt, Betty Crews, after Evelyn’s daughter called 911 and had Crews admitted to the hospital.

“Christopher Kennedy was found guilty of First-Degree Murder by a jury trial on July 15, 2022 in Roane County Criminal Court after failing to appear in Court on July 15, 2022,” officials said.

During the trial, Christopher was not in custody because he posted bond after his initial arrest and failed to show up on the last day of trial.

He is being held without bond pending a sentencing hearing on the next available court date, according to officials.

“Thanks to the 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, the United States Marshall’s Service Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force, and the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in Illinois,” officials said.

