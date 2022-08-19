1 hospitalized following Clinton Highway crash, officials say
The crash happened at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to Rural Metro Fire officials said.
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the hospital following a crash in Knox County Thursday, Rural Metro Fire officials announced.
Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Clinton Highway near West Emory Road at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Aug. 18. Once on the scene, officials cut one person from the wreckage. The individual was transported to the trauma center to be treated for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
