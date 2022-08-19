Clingmans Dome Road, Cades Cove Loop to be closed for education program

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced morning closures for two popular roadways facilitating education programs in the coming weeks, according to a release.

Clingmans Dome Road will be closed on Friday, Aug. 26, and Wednesday, Sept. 7, until 1:00 p.m.

“The seven-mile roadway will be closed on both mornings to facilitate a special curriculum-based education program,” a park spokesperson said.

Cades Cove Loop will also accommodate an additional education program, prompting a closure on Thursday, Sept. 8, until 3:30 p.m.

Each closure will begin the night before each program day, according to a release from the park.

During each period, the roadway will be fully closed to all pedestrians, cyclists and motorists; therefore, park officials encourage travelers to consider alternative destinations.

“Look Rock Observation Tower along Foothills Parkway West offers a 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains and valleys in Tennessee. Similarly, in North Carolina the Blue Ridge Parkway hosts many opportunities for scenic vistas, including viewing the entire Smokies mountain range from Waterrock Knob,” a spokesperson said. “For historic landscape experiences, visitors should consider Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, Cataloochee Valley, or Oconaluftee Mountain Farm Museum.”

