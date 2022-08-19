Covenant Health pays thousands after deaf man claims he was denied an interpreter at Parkwest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Health reached a settlement with the United States after a deaf Knoxville man filed a lawsuit against the hospital system and Parkwest Medical Center after he claimed he was denied an interpreter, which resulted in the amputation of his leg, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

Scott Tomei is profoundly deaf and communicates by American Sign Language (ASL).

On Oct. 24, 2017, Tomei went to Parkwest Hospital after falling a few days earlier and injuring his right leg and foot, documents stated.

“Upon his arrival at the hospital, Plaintiff requested a live ASL interpreter,” the document states. “Hospital staff refused Plaintiff’s request.”

Following Tomei’s allegations, The United States Attorney’s Office opened an internal investigation into the allegations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office commends the complainant for sharing his experience to improve healthcare communication for other persons in the deaf community. Further, we commend Covenant Health and Parkwest Medical Center for cooperating in our investigation and working to promote effective communication with deaf individuals,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “This agreement is a roadmap for success for public accommodations within East Tennessee that aim to improve the participation of deaf persons and other persons with hearing impairments in healthcare decisions.”

Officials with Covenant Health agreed to a settlement with the office, and had a statutory penalty of $50,000.

The terms of the settlement are effective for three years and include designating an ADA administrator at each facility to provide oversight and guidance, identifying services that can provide interpreters to each facility in a timely manner, providing notice to patients and their companions of their rights under the ADA, developing an assessment plan to effectively determine the appropriate auxiliary aid for each situation, providing ADA training and submitting compliance reports to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Covenant Health recently entered into a Settlement Agreement with the Department of Justice related to allegations a Covenant facility violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide an effective means of communication for a deaf patient. While Covenant Health denies any violation occurred, we voluntarily entered into the Settlement Agreement to demonstrate our past and future commitment to complying with the ADA. Covenant Health works hard to ensure patients and their companions who are deaf or hard of hearing can communicate effectively with health care providers, and we offer communication aids and assistance without charge. In keeping with Covenant Health’s pledge to put patients first, provide excellent medical care, and make Covenant Health the first and best choice for health care in the communities we serve, we welcomed this opportunity to review our processes to ensure patient needs are met in every circumstance.

Other court documents showed the lawsuit was dismissed after Tomei reached a settlement with the hospital system.

Officials with the attorney’s office said the settlement does not mean that the hospital system was liable for Tomei’s treatment.

“Members of the public should be reminded that the claims settled by this agreement are allegations only and that there has been no determination of liability,” U.S. Attorney’s Office Spokeswoman Rachelle Barnes said.

