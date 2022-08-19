Fall foliage: How weather influences fall colors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Everyone enjoys being able to see the leaves change color with the vibrant orange, yellow and reds that pop every Fall season. However, weather can play a vital part in how colorful the leaves become as we head out of summer and into fall.

WVLT News spoke with University of Tennessee Dr. Wayne Clatterbuck who teaches Silviculture & Forest Management on how weather impacts the Fall color.

Dr. Clatterbuck said three things help to influence color change and that is daylength, temperatures and rainfall.

Daylength is something that doesn’t change as we continue to lose daylight as we head into fall. Temperatures and rainfall are more variable each year and those are both things that can impact how colorful leaves are.

According to Dr. Caltterbuck the optimal temperatures are in the upper 60′s to lower 70s during the daytime and in the upper 30s to lower 40s overnight. One thing that could hurt the fall color is if we have an early freeze as that will cause the leaves to turn brown and eventually fall off.

Rainfall is something that varies each year as well and is something to pay attention to as we head into October and November. Dr. Clatterbuck stated that to get the most vibrant colors we need adequate rainfall and sunshine.

A mild drought could favor more bright reds, with more rainfall near peak coloration decreasing the overall color. Late summer droughts would delay the peak coloration, but so far this year we are seeing a surplus of rain. A good mixture of sun and clouds is the perfect recipe to get the brightest colors.

Leaves begin to hit their peak color first in the mountains which occurs in early-mid October and slowly works its way into the Valley through early November.

