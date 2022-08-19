Fall foliage: How weather influences fall colors

Weather can play a vital part in how colorful the leaves become as we head out of summer and into fall.
Weather can play a vital part in how colorful the leaves become as we head out of summer and...
Weather can play a vital part in how colorful the leaves become as we head out of summer and into fall.(Jens Lambert | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Everyone enjoys being able to see the leaves change color with the vibrant orange, yellow and reds that pop every Fall season. However, weather can play a vital part in how colorful the leaves become as we head out of summer and into fall.

WVLT News spoke with University of Tennessee Dr. Wayne Clatterbuck who teaches Silviculture & Forest Management on how weather impacts the Fall color.

Dr. Clatterbuck said three things help to influence color change and that is daylength, temperatures and rainfall.

Daylength is something that doesn’t change as we continue to lose daylight as we head into fall. Temperatures and rainfall are more variable each year and those are both things that can impact how colorful leaves are.

According to Dr. Caltterbuck the optimal temperatures are in the upper 60′s to lower 70s during the daytime and in the upper 30s to lower 40s overnight. One thing that could hurt the fall color is if we have an early freeze as that will cause the leaves to turn brown and eventually fall off.

Rainfall is something that varies each year as well and is something to pay attention to as we head into October and November. Dr. Clatterbuck stated that to get the most vibrant colors we need adequate rainfall and sunshine.

A mild drought could favor more bright reds, with more rainfall near peak coloration decreasing the overall color. Late summer droughts would delay the peak coloration, but so far this year we are seeing a surplus of rain. A good mixture of sun and clouds is the perfect recipe to get the brightest colors.

Leaves begin to hit their peak color first in the mountains which occurs in early-mid October and slowly works its way into the Valley through early November.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option
Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday
S&S Cafeteria
S&S Cafeteria closing its doors
Walker Springs Apartments Fire
‘Never in my life seen anything spread so fast’ | Rural Metro Fire responds to West Knox fire
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation

Latest News

Lincoln Memorial University’s Women of Service organization hosted a fashion show to raise...
Women of Service Fashion Show raises scholarship funds for women
Lincoln Memorial University’s Women of Service organization hosted a fashion show to raise...
Women of Service fashion show raises scholarship funds for women
Cheri Mincey said her home was floating down the Little Pigeon River with her inside it.
Haywood County woman recaps challenging year after losing home in flood
Ramel Keyton
Ramel Keyton