Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival returns this weekend

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival will bring together 25 songwriters who’ve written number-one hits in its third year.

The music festival is all weekend in downtown Gatlinburg and features music at nine different venues both Friday and Saturday.

Danny Well, one of the songwriters attending the festival, wrote “Check Yes or No” recorded by George Straight.

“More likely than not a songwriter or two songwriters wrote the song, and there’s a story about where the idea came from and where they wrote and you know how the whole thing came about,” said Wells.

The festival is in its third year and is centered around the Gatlinburg Inn where “Rocky Top” was written.

Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival will take place Aug. 18 through 21 in downtown Gatlinburg. A star-studded line-up of performances will be available at venues including Ober Gatlinburg, Ole Red Gatlinburg, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, The Park Vista, a Doubletree by Hilton, The Historic Gatlinburg Inn, Ole Smoky Distillery, Shine Shack and Gatlinburg Brewing Company.

Performances and tickets can be found on the festival’s website.

