Haywood Co. woman recaps challenging year after losing home in flood

CANTON, NC. (WVLT) - For many, the lingering impact of flooding in Haywood Co. still remains. Flooding that led to six deaths and some that survived the high waters having to start all over again.

Cheri Mincey lived in a mobile home right next to the Little Pigeon River, and on Aug. 17, 2021 she was met with conditions unlike anything she’d ever seen.

WVLT spoke with Mincey at a shelter in the hours after.

“All of a sudden I felt a jerk and the trainer started floating down the river,” Mincey said back in 2021 as she recalled her home being lifted from the ground and floating away while she was inside. Scared, she watched as her car floated away and would never be seen again while her home was a total loss.

In the past year, Mincey moved in with her family in Charleston, South Carolina where she stayed until June of this year. It was at that point where the 74-year-old wanted her independence back and decided to move back to Haywood County.

This time, she had a home on the top of a hill in hopes that the elevation would keep her safe. However, a fresh start came at a cost that’s proven difficult to manage.

“People don’t realize when you say you lost everything and even a year later you don’t have everything they don’t understand why, and it’s because you run out of money,” said Mincey.

At 74 and only a few years removed from back surgery, Mincey felt she couldn’t go back to work which has now left her with only a few options on how to make ends meet.

Understanding that money was a major issue, she’s now willing to sacrifice the independence she so dearly enjoys and look for a roommate for the first time since the ‘80s.

“Right now it’s financial it’s taken every bit of my savings it’s why I don’t have a car, it’s taken every penny of my savings,” said Mincey who for the time being, gets around by taking the bus.

Although times have been tough and she fears she may never financially recover, Mincey is looking at the positives.

Over the past year friends, family and strangers have given Mincey money, furniture, clothes, and household appliances.

“It has restored my belief in people it’s restored my faith in humanity itself,” said Mincey.

Mincey plans to post flyers looking for a roommate in the coming weeks around the local hospital and college to help alleviate the financial burden she’s currently dealing with.

