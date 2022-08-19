Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is desperate for the return of his pet cat after it got out of his Bernhurst Drive yard and was seemingly forcibly adopted by another family.

Justin Cummings took to Facebook last Thursday to say that his cat, Lulu, had run away from home. The good news? Cummings said a family managed to find her. The bad news? They want to keep her, Cummings said.

“Two nights ago, she disappeared while playing in my yard,” Cummings said. “The following morning, I got a text from someone saying they saw my number on her collar, but were keeping her anyway to give to their daughter for her birthday.”

Anyone who's met Lulu knows she's basically the sweetest cat ever. Two nights ago she disappeared while playing in my... Posted by Justin Cummings on Thursday, August 11, 2022

Cummings filed a report with the Knoxville Police Department after receiving the message. KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News that the number that texted Cummings was spoofed.

“The number that texted the owner was spoofed, but we have submitted a request through a third-party vendor for information related to the number to attempt to identify who made the call,” Erland said. “We have not gotten a response at this point, but that is essentially where we are on that.”

Cummings claims, however, that Lulu has never left the yard previously.

“I don’t know if they grabbed her by my place or she wandered over to theirs (she has never left the yard previously), but please keep a lookout in the fountain city area,” he said.

Erland said that the situation is unique, since it’s difficult to prove that the cat was stolen if it wandered out of the yard. However, he did say that if KPD can positively identify the family and prove the cat was stolen, it could result in a misdemeanor theft charge.

“The main objective is obviously to get the cat returned to its rightful owner,” Erland said.

Cummings is also offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Lulu, from anyone.

“It would save everyone a lot of hassle if someone just came forward, and I am offering a reward- no questions asked. I’ve had her since she was just a baby and she means so much to me,” Cummings said.

