Luke Knox, former Brentwood Academy football standout, dies at 22

The football standout died at age 22 after being hospitalized, officials said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Brentwood Academy football standout has died, according to Florida International University officials.

Luke Knox, 22, died suddenly late Wednesday night after being hospitalized, according to FIU. No cause of death was given.

Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, was a three-star recruit out of Brentwood Academy and enrolled at The University of Mississippi in 2018. Knox transferred to FIU for the 2022 season.

FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre expressed his emotions about the loss in a statement.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox. I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember,” MacIntyre said in the statement.

“He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the FIU family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.”

No further information has been released at this time.

