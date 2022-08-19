Morristown police looking for missing homeless woman

Morristown Police Department officers are looking for a missing homeless woman, a release from the department states.
Mary Ann Sampson
Mary Ann Sampson(MPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department officers are looking for a missing homeless woman, a release from the department states.

The woman, Mary Ann Sampson, 55, has not been seen by her family since Sunday, the release said. She is white with auburn hair, 5′ 6″ and weighs around 150 lbs. She may also be wearing glasses.

Those with information should call 423-585-2701.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S&S Cafeteria
S&S Cafeteria closing its doors
A view of "the strip" near the University of Tennessee.
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
A man in Colorado shot and killed a bear that found its way into his home.
‘My immediate thought was to protect my family’: Man fatally shoots bear inside home
A mother was charged in connection to the death of her son who died of a gunshot wound,...
Mother charged in toddler’s Jefferson Co. shooting death

Latest News

Holston Hills Golf Pro playing for Folds of Honor
Holston Hills Batuello set for marathon round of golf
Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
Second case of monkeypox reported in Knox County
The second case of monkeypox was reported in Knox County Friday, according to the health...
Second case of monkeypox reported in Knox County
Denetria Moore is the Founder and Executive Director of Girl Talk, Inc. Her's is a beautiful...
Anything Is Possible 2014: Denetria Moore