Morristown police looking for missing homeless woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department officers are looking for a missing homeless woman, a release from the department states.

The woman, Mary Ann Sampson, 55, has not been seen by her family since Sunday, the release said. She is white with auburn hair, 5′ 6″ and weighs around 150 lbs. She may also be wearing glasses.

Those with information should call 423-585-2701.

