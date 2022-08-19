Music and paint will greet you at the Gatlinburg Skylift this weekend

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has created a unique event Pickin’ and Paintin’ It combines music and the arts for an entertaining weekend.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The top of the mountain in Gatlinburg is all about music and painting this weekend.

Skylift Park is participating in the Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival with concerts, but they’ve added a special treat. Local artists are going to paint Adirondack chairs while visitors listen to the music.

Once they’re painted, they’ll be auctioned off with the money going to the Gatlinburg-Pittman High School Art Department and the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts.

“We sat out some Adirondack chairs so people could enjoy views of the smoky mountains and sure enough everyone wanted to start buying them. So we gave them information on where to get them at. We said well if they love them enough let’s get a photo op that they can sit in with our logo,” said Marcus Watson with Skylift Park.

There will be four tents set up on Saturday with 10 chairs being painted.

Once the chairs are painted, they will go up for auction on Monday, August 22. Anyone can bid on them until the auction closes on September 11. The auction is online so you can keep track of your bid and the competition. The chairs will be shipped to the winners.

The Pickin’ will be on Friday and Saturday night from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Paintin’ will be on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7p.m.

