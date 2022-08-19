Owner of Knoxville gas station ending deal with Greyhound

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The owner of a Knoxville gas station is ending a deal with Greyhound that allowed the bus company to use his business as a bus stop.

The Marathon on Cherry Street stop was criticized after Greyhound customers became concerned for their safety. The gas station’s manager said people are booking long layovers with no place to stay.

The manager also said Greyhound pays him $500 a month to use his business as a stop, but that deal is no longer worth the hassle.

WVLT News has reached out to Greyhound for a statement.

