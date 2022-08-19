Record number of cybercrime complaints in the United States, FBI report says

The nation is at an unprecedented time with cyber-attacks targeting businesses and individuals, FBI officials said.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The nation is at an unprecedented time with cyber-attacks targeting businesses and individuals, according to Federal Bureau of Investigation officials.

The law enforcement agency reported a 7% increase in cybercrime during 2021, with potential losses exceeding $6.9 billion.

Special agent in charge, Joe Carrico said time is key when trying to catch cyber attackers.

The internet crime complaint center is a great asset for everyone in the Knoxville metro area to utilize to get information about the most current scams and activity that’s going on in the cyber realm. It’s important that if you are a victim to cybercrime to go to IC3.gov and file a complaint as soon as possible,” shared Carrico.

He also said the sooner someone reports a cybercrime, the better chances the asset recovery team can recover the loss.

“The asset recovery team that is a part of IC3 potentially can recover funds lost by a victim if that is filed timely. We can work with the financial institution to freeze those funds especially if money is wired to another institution,” said Carrico.

The FBI’s 2021 cybercrime annual report said adults 60 and over fell victim to these crimes more than any other age group last year, losing nearly $1.68 billion.

“The biggest message that I want to get out is to utilize IC3.gov to look up potential cyber frauds that you may be receiving in your emails and text messages and also reach out as a corporation or organization if you have a suspicion that your company has been a victim of ransomware or other attacks,” shared Carrico.

The FBI has gathered a list of common scams and crimes.

