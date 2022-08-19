Scattered rain and storms return to our area starting today

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the on and off storms for the weekend, through a cold front by Monday.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and humidity increase in our area today, bringing back scattered developing rain and storms. This steamier trend continues this weekend, with batches of rain and storms at times, until front clears later Monday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts out mostly clear, with scattered clouds moving in and patchy fog developing. This leaves us with a low around 65 degrees. A stray shower is possible for now.

Rain and storms are spotty through midday, then more scattered coverage this afternoon to evening. It’s still on track to peak at about 40% of our area seeing the heavy rain and storms at times until the late evening hours. Today’s high is around 84 degrees, but that higher humidity makes it feel several degrees warmer.

Tonight gets back to partly cloudy views and spotty rain and storms. The low will be around 67 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday still has scattered rain and storms throughout the day, as some move through parts of our area in the morning and continues at times even into Saturday night. Saturday’s high will be around 86 degrees, with a good breeze out of the southwest.

Sunday is also around 86 degrees, with scattered afternoon to evening storms. The humidity levels this weekend making it feel 4 to 5 degrees warmer.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we’re tracking more rain and storms Sunday night into Monday, as the cold front moves through. This exits faster, tapering off to spotty by Monday night. We’ll have a mostly dry stretch the rest of next week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S&S Cafeteria
S&S Cafeteria closing its doors
A view of "the strip" near the University of Tennessee.
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
A man in Colorado shot and killed a bear that found its way into his home.
‘My immediate thought was to protect my family’: Man fatally shoots bear inside home
Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option
Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday

Latest News

This is the view from near downtown Knoxville of rain rolling in over the Tennessee River
Rain back later Friday with a cold front dropping more rain late Sunday to Monday
Enjoy this mostly sunny day!
Enjoy today’s sunshine, ahead of storms at times on into the weekend
Noon weather
Noon weather
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks more humidity at times at times starting Friday, and a...
Enjoy today’s sunshine, ahead of storms at times on into the weekend