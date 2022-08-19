Scattered rain and storms return to our area starting today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and humidity increase in our area today, bringing back scattered developing rain and storms. This steamier trend continues this weekend, with batches of rain and storms at times, until front clears later Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts out mostly clear, with scattered clouds moving in and patchy fog developing. This leaves us with a low around 65 degrees. A stray shower is possible for now.

Rain and storms are spotty through midday, then more scattered coverage this afternoon to evening. It’s still on track to peak at about 40% of our area seeing the heavy rain and storms at times until the late evening hours. Today’s high is around 84 degrees, but that higher humidity makes it feel several degrees warmer.

Tonight gets back to partly cloudy views and spotty rain and storms. The low will be around 67 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday still has scattered rain and storms throughout the day, as some move through parts of our area in the morning and continues at times even into Saturday night. Saturday’s high will be around 86 degrees, with a good breeze out of the southwest.

Sunday is also around 86 degrees, with scattered afternoon to evening storms. The humidity levels this weekend making it feel 4 to 5 degrees warmer.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, we’re tracking more rain and storms Sunday night into Monday, as the cold front moves through. This exits faster, tapering off to spotty by Monday night. We’ll have a mostly dry stretch the rest of next week.

