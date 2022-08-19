Second case of monkeypox reported in Knox County

The first case was reported in Knox County nearly a month ago, according to officials.
The second case of monkeypox was reported in Knox County Friday, according to the health department.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The second case of monkeypox was reported in Knox County Friday, according to the health department.

“We have one current case. We had another one, but that was nearly a month ago,” a KCHD spokesperson confirmed.

Health officials encourage anyone who develops symptoms consistent with monkeypox, such as, a new rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, or those who have contact with someone with monkeypox to reach out to their doctor or KCHD to get tested.

The Biden administration recently announced it was ramping up its efforts against monkeypox. Health officials announced an additional 1.8 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine would soon be available.

More than 13,500 cases have now been found in the U.S.

The latest information about monkeypox in Tennessee can be found here.

