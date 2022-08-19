Smoky Bears and Red Rebels kickoff ‘22 season with wins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2022 High School Football season is underway in East Tennessee.

JEFF CO. AT SEVIER CO.

The season kicked off in Sevier County with a packed house and television audience looking in on the Rivalry Thursday opener.

Todd Loveday’s Smoky Bears hosting Spencer Riley’s Jefferson County Patriots. Jeff Co. took the opening kickoff, but their drive stalled ending in a punt.

The Smoky Bears would drive down the field and score on a 4th down sneak at the goal line by quarterback Christian Hoffman..

But that would be the only score the home team could muster on this Thursday night.

Second quarter, Hoffman is intercepted by Jeff County’s Blake Overton and the visitors are in business. Sporting new Silver helmets and britches, the Pats would move down the field thanks in large part to an Isiah Hall pass to Zach McGaw, who’d scamper down the sideline for a big gainer.

That would set up a hall touchdown pass, but the point after kick was no good leaving the score 7-6 Sevier County at the half and folks that would be all the scoring as the Smoky Bears win a defensive struggle by a point to start the season 1-0.

HERITAGE AT MARYVILLE

It was a Blount County battle Thursday night in Maryville as derek Hunt’s Rebels welcomed in neighbor Heritage and new head coach Joe Osovet, the former Tennessee football assistant.

And it would be a tough start for Osovet as on the first play from scrimmage Maryville does, well, what Maryville does. Quarterback Matthew Clemmer swings it out to Noah Vaugh and the Virginia commit goes 80 yards down the sideline for the games’ first score.

Next dive and more Maryville magic as Clemmer hits junior Gage Ladue, who turned it up field and into the end zone for six more.

In the 2nd quarter, it was Maryville Knocking on the door again, Ladue breaks a tackle in the backfield and gets into the end zone for the score.

Rebels led 38-0 at the half and go on to win 45-7.

