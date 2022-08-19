Storms around for football, back again Sunday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and storms continue through this evening before slowly tapering off into the overnight hours. Rain and storms continue for the weekend with more widespread rain possible later Sunday as we watch an approaching cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Moving throughout the evening you can expect scattered showers and storms to continue, which could halt a few of the Friday Night Football games. Rain will slowly diminish through the evening with temperatures falling into the middle 60s by Saturday morning.

Unfortunately, rain and storms remain in the forecast for Saturday although it won’t be a total washout. Showers and storms will be a little more prominent in the evening, but a few mid-late morning showers can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will climb into the middle 80′s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday looks to feature more widespread showers and storms thanks to an approaching cold front. For those that do have outdoor plans make sure to keep up with the latest forecast on WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather App as storms could impact your plans. Temperatures are a touch cooler with lower 80′s in the mix thanks to more cloud cover.

As we head into the next week a few showers are possible early on your Monday morning before a drier pattern moves in for the rest of the week. Overnights remain warm in the middle 60′s with daytime highs in the mid-upper 80′s.

