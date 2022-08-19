Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol

Multiple agencies searched the area where the individual fled on foot.
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect remains on the run following a police pursuit on I-75 Thursday, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee on I-75 for a traffic violation on Aug. 18. However, the driver, who has not been identified, continued to travel north on the interstate, officials said.

A Monroe County deputy and Sweetwater City official set up and deployed spike strips, as a result. The person ran over the strips but didn’t stop, leaving a trail of them on the interstate, the report shared. Approximately five to six vehicles were damaged after they hit the spikes, officials said.

The suspect sideswiped a Honda Pilot during the chase before crashing near mile marker 63, according to the report.

The driver exited the Jeep and fled the scene on foot. Although officials said multiple agencies searched the area, they were unsuccessful in finding the individual.

THP is leading the investigation.

