Tennessee woman wins $1 million after stopping for a biscuit

TN Lottery Logo
TN Lottery Logo(Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A quick stop for a morning biscuit turned into a monumental event for a woman in Unionville.

In addition to her biscuit, the woman walked out with a lottery ticket worth $1 million.

“I was yelling and carrying on,” said Tennessee Lottery winner Tara W. “We had to send a photo of the ticket to show our kids because they didn’t believe me.”

The lucky winning ticket was purchased at Three Corner’s Market in Unionville.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S&S Cafeteria
S&S Cafeteria closing its doors
A view of "the strip" near the University of Tennessee.
Proposed Cumberland Avenue changes upsetting business-owners, UT students
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
A man in Colorado shot and killed a bear that found its way into his home.
‘My immediate thought was to protect my family’: Man fatally shoots bear inside home
A mother was charged in connection to the death of her son who died of a gunshot wound,...
Mother charged in toddler’s Jefferson Co. shooting death

Latest News

What will parking fees be used for in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park?
Gatlinburg is hosting a songwriters festivals.
Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival returns this weekend
Car on Cades Cove Road Loop
Clingmans Dome Road, Cades Cove Loop to be closed for education program
Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has created a unique event Pickin’ and Paintin’ It combines music and...
Music and paint will greet you at the Gatlinburg Skylift this weekend
Mary Ann Sampson
Missing Morristown homeless woman subject of Silver Alert