Tennessee woman wins $1 million after stopping for a biscuit

UNIONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A quick stop for a morning biscuit turned into a monumental event for a woman in Unionville.

In addition to her biscuit, the woman walked out with a lottery ticket worth $1 million.

“I was yelling and carrying on,” said Tennessee Lottery winner Tara W. “We had to send a photo of the ticket to show our kids because they didn’t believe me.”

The lucky winning ticket was purchased at Three Corner’s Market in Unionville.

