‘We all deserve safety and comfort’: Families in Mascot bring mining collapse concerns to government leaders

MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The town of Mascot has gone to local, state and federal leaders for help after they experienced several sinkholes and a mining collapse.

Mascot resident Savannah Browning said she had a sinkhole develop feet from where she sleeps back in February. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation confirmed the sinkhole was caused by an inactive mine collapse. Browning has brought these concerns to government leaders Friday.

“Something needs to be done immediately. I appreciate the bills have to be passed, but somebody is responsible for (that company), and someone needs to get them in line because it can’t be me,” Browning said.

She’s not the only one with concerns. Dozens packed a Mascot church Friday to voice their displeasure with other sinkholes in the area. Savannah Browning’s husband, Caleb Browning, said this meeting is essential to keep everyone in the town informed of what’s happening.

“It’s just an extra danger we don’t feel like we have to constantly monitor for,” he said.

Another spot where Mascot residents said they’re seeing issues is at an old restaurant building. The building is about 25 years old, according to the people of Mascot. The asphalt in the parking lot is cracking and collapsing, and there are holes developing around the building.

“They go like a hundred feet deep, and they’re under buildings, under roads. They’re everywhere in this town,” Mascot resident Lauren Benker said.

State Sen. Becky Massey, Rep. Dave Wright, Knox Co. commissioner Richie Beeler and people from Rep. Tim Burchett’s office and Sen. Bill Haggerty’s office attended the meeting Friday. All of them understand the concerns of the town and want to do as much as they can to help, they said.

Sen. Massey said she’s planning to draft legislation to hopefully bring to Nashville next legislative session. She also told people at the meeting that TDEC believes the mine collapse is rare and shouldn’t happen anywhere else. Benker still has some concerns about this.

“It’s very scary because the ground could just fall in anywhere,” Benker said.

Nyrstar owns the mineral rights to the property where the mine collapsed, but not the property itself. WVLT News asked TDEC who is liable in this case, and they said it’s unknown if it’s the property owners or the mineral rights owners.

TDEC did tell WVLT News they are aware of a sinkhole at the old restaurant on Mine Rd., but it’s private property and the owner has not asked TDEC for assistance.

Mascot residents have asked for some legislation that’ll hold the mineral rights groups and previous owners more accountable for any current or future mine collapses in the town.

Browning said TDEC offered to fill in the hole in their yard and they’ll likely accept the offer. The community is expected to meet in mid-September with governing leaders to discuss more action that could be taken.

