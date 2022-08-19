What will parking fees be used for in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park?

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting next March, visitors will have to pay to park in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. With 14 million visitors each year, those parking fees will bring in millions of dollars, but people may not see any changes soon.

Dana Soehn with Great Smoky Mountains National Park said the goal would be to put the parking fees right back into the park.

“Providing much-needed upgrades and services that people use every day. Like the restrooms at our visitor centers. We can also be used for upgrading our visitor centers,” she said.

For example, the Sugarlands Visitors Center was designed to handle 5 million visitors, not the 14 million who visit now.

Soehn said this money will also put more rangers out educating the public, hoping to preserve and protect the land.

“Also for staffing. People have been talking about the lack of staffing they see across the park over the last decade. These monies will allow us to restore some of that so that we can have more ranger presence across the park,” she said.

Park rangers said they made some changes to the proposed plan based on public comments. For example, they’re adding an annual pass for visitors who visit the park frequently.

“We have been thoughtfully reviewing the nearly 3,700 comments that have come in and assessing those comments and using those to have a really thoughtful review of our proposal,” she said.

However, Soehn said the changes they hope to make for the next hike, drive, camping or picnic will take some time for people to see.

“It will take time for visitors to be able to see these dollars at work. We’re in unchartered waters. So, we don’t know how much money precisely we’re going to get,” she said.

A daily parking pass will cost you $5. $15 for a weekly pass or $40 for a yearly pass. Keep in mind use of park roads will be toll-free and parking for less than 15 minutes will also be free.

