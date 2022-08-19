Women of Service Fashion Show raises scholarship funds for women

Lincoln Memorial University’s Women of Service organization hosted a fashion show to raise money for college scholarships.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARROGATE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization at Lincoln Memorial University held a fundraiser to help women gain scholarships to attend the university.

The Women of Service Fashion Show was held at the Tex Turner Arena. Guests were also able to shop at vendors before the event.

LMU’s Women of Service organization raises money and creates scholarships for students. They also organize food pantries on and off-campus.

The event showcased clothes from AD Campbell, Belk, Chico’s, KC’s Fashions, Kelley Marie Chic Boutique, Lilly Pulitzer Palm Village of Knoxville, Maurice’s, Sweet and Sassy Sisters of Bean Station and The Village Shops Boutique.

WVLT’s Casey Wheeless emceed the event.

