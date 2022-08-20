3 suspects accused of stealing $13K worth of perfume, cologne from Ulta

By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for multiple suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cologne and perfume from a Knoxville store.

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said three people caught on camera stole over $13,000 worth of cologne and perfume from Ulta located in Knoxville at 6710 Papermill Drive.

Those with information about the suspects are encouraged to call ETVCS at 865-215-7165, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

