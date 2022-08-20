Bear Den Books building community and changing minds

The bookstore opened in July, and the co-owner said that business is booming.
The bookstore focuses on local authors and East Tennessee specific content.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As more bookstores close and ebooks become more popular, Bear Den Books opened against the odds. However, co-owner Nick Windell said that business is booming.

Windell credited the business’ success to the belongingness that independent bookstores bring.

“People think that local bookstores are dying, but they are not because they foster such a sense of community, especially somewhere like Knoxville,” he said.

Customers come in, discuss the book they are currently reading or just finished and receive recommendations for their next read. According to Windell, that is how his business creates a sense of belonging.

Bear Den Books, which is located at 1200 Kenesaw Avenue, specializes in local authors and Knoxville-specific content. Windell said the store carries books from the Knoxville History Project, a non-profit that aims to share Knoxville’s history.

The store’s website offers more information on their hours and online ordering.

