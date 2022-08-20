Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first phase of a motorsports park being built in Cumberland County is expected to be completed by early next year.

Randy Bittle, developer and founding partner of Flatrock USA, confirmed the company broke ground on their new motorsports park earlier this year. They are continuing to build, working towards completing projected phases.

“We are under construction, grating and blasting a lot of rock,” Bittle said. “We hope to have the club track done by year-end, and if not, the first quarter of next year.”

According to Bittle, delays to construction can be attributed to rain and weather.

“The rain has been quite a burden to us, but we’re trudging through,” Bittle told WVLT News.

Additional construction of the 800 acres of property will come after the completion of the first phase, with the expectation of crews beginning work next year.

Initially, the motorsports park was thought to be going to Oak Ridge; however, Bittle announced in early 2021 that he had backed out of the $4.8 million deal with the Industrial Development Board.

“We received new information from DOE late last week that an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) must be completed at The Horizon Center. The additional testing could cost an excess of $7M and take an upwards of 3-4 years, with no guarantees that final approval would be received. Ultimately, this new information has led me to identify another host community in East Tennessee,” Bittle told WVLT News in April of last year.

Bittle said although Oak Ridge didn’t happen, he thinks Cumberland County is the perfect location. Because the land is larger than the site that was first considered in Oak Ridge, the concept expanded from a motorsports park to a larger entertainment and leisure destination.

“We tried hard to get this in Oak Ridge, and it just didn’t work out,” he shared. “We think we are in a really good location. We’re about thirty minutes west of Knoxville and an hour and a half east of Nashville.”

The property, which sits off I-40 at the Westel exit, was owned by the Plateau Park Partnership before being bought in 2021, a spokesperson said. The area reportedly sat dormant for years after Roane, Morgan, and Cumberland counties purchased the property together and marketed the site for development.

Once completed, there will be an amphitheater, winery, landmark hotel and conference center, a destination restaurant with a brewery, innovation center and museum, retail center, clubhouse with amenities, luxury and standard garages, a campground, adventure activities, multiple types of residential properties, farming to provide many of the needed meats and produce for on-site restaurants, helipad and an observatory on the highest point of the property, according to Flatrock.

“I wake up quite often in the middle of the night and have new, fresh ideas and get revitalized,” Bittle said. “I don’t think there’s going to be anything in the world like Flatrock, so we are very excited. The community is very excited.”

A previous market study by an independent firm concluded the project would generate $93 million in its first five years and up to $110 million under a best-case scenario.

Those interested in becoming a Flatrock Motorclub member can apply here.

