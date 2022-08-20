Decades worth of practice | Townsend woodcarver creates art from memory

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gene Webb has had woodcarving in his veins since he was a young boy.

”I started carving probably when I was about 10 years old. My dad bought me a knife when I was real small setting around whittling by a campfire, and going on wagon trains and stuff,” said Webb.

Webb now with long hair, and years of experience under his belt, recalled what keeps him going all these years later.

”I’ve always wanted to do more of the carving, watching it grow and expand,” said Webb.

Sitting in a bear chair named Ted, that he carved, Webb is looking at a long life of carving.

Webb once had his own shop located in Townsend, but has since closed its doors and is selling elsewhere to give himself a little more flexibility.

He’s teaching lessons, carving in his spare time, and selling some items at Black Bear Outpost between Wears Valley and Townsend.

”You just kind of escape into your own little world, you kind of look out of the corner of your eye but really you’re focused on what you’re doing,” said Webb.

When WVLT News met Webb he was holding a chainsaw in both hands, working on a piece of paulownia wood.

The wood is one of his favorites to work with.

”I don’t like the walnut very much unless I’m doing a portrait or something,” said Webb.

Bears are often what he carves, finding himself using pure memory to carve out the ears, nose, and hands in form of waving, climbing, or just laying.

He has kept some of his work over the years, but most of it has gone away with paying customers.

While he jokes to anyone he will meet that he is semi-retired, he has few plans to full stop any time soon.

”I’ll probably be carving as long as I’m able,” said Webb.

