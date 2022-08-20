Driver airlifted to UTMC following multi-vehicle crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge

Two people were injured following a crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge Friday night, according to officials with the city.
Two people were injured following a crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge Friday night, according to officials with the city.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Melton Lake Dr. Friday night, according to officials with the Oak Ridge Police Department.

The driver of the first vehicle was airlifted to the hospital via Lifestar. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Oak Ridge Police Department and the Anderson County Emergency Medical Service. The Oak Ridge Public Works Department helped with traffic control.

The crash is being investigated by the ORPD’s Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the ORPD at 865-425-4399.

