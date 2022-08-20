How will University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With less than two weeks until the Vol Football home opener, University of Tennessee ticketing offered tips and advice on the new all-digital ticketing plan. The university made the decision to help with security.

Gate 10 is one of a handful of popular spots people get into Neyland Stadium on gamedays, but this Saturday it was for people asking questions about the new ticketing plan.

“It calmed my fears if you will,” Vol season ticket holder Allen Vaughn said.

Some people only had a few quick questions like Houston Hardy and Bill Bradley.

“Within 30 seconds, my tickets were downloaded,” Hardy said.

“Mine is in good shape,” Bradley said.

However, Vaughn had a few more questions to ask UT ticketing.

“With the Android, there are some issues I asked them about,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn has been a season ticket holder since 1980. His biggest worry was where he could put his tickets on his phone. He usually uses one Android app for all of his tickets, but UT said he’ll have to use another one. Even though it’s unknown if he’ll be able to use Google Pay, he felt better after talking with the ticketing group.

“I don’t have to worry about leaving my tickets at home because I’ll always have my phone on me. I’ll miss not having the souvenir ticket to look at years down the road,” Vaughn said.

Vol football fans will have to download their tickets to their smartphone. The university recommends people save it to either Apple or Google Wallet to avoid any internet connection issues. Once at the gate, people can just scan the ticket and head into the stadium.

“We think it’s going to be able to cut down on the lines and the time its takes to get into Neyland especially,” Associate AD of Ticket Sales Blake Pallansch said.

The university also chose to go this route is to cut down on ticket fraud. UT hopes with digital tickets it’ll be less likely to happen.

“They’re realizing that it’s easier. We just need to help them through it one time and then all of a sudden they go back and telling their friends and family,” Pallansch said.

Fans without smartphones are asked to call the UT Ticketing office at 865-656-1200, and representatives will determine the best way for them to get into the stadium.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.