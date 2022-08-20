Isolated batches of rain continue this evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good afternoon and I hope your weekend is going well. We’ve got some isolated areas of rain with us and that becomes more widespread as we head into Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For the rest of the evening we’ll keep opportunities for rain and storms with us. Most of us stay dry, but all of us deal with the clouds moving through.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 70 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We bump up the rain chances for much of the day on Sunday. We’ve got coverage up between 40 and 60 percent, especially as we move into the evening hours. Sunday is a touch cooler at 82 with the mostly cloudy skies we have around.

Those showers and storms linger into the overnight hours leading to Monday with a low around 68.

We start the work week with this unsettled pattern. Monday we’ll wake up to showers and storms and keep those batches of rain and storms moving throughout the day. Highs on Monday will be near 83.

Tuesday and Wednesday look much better and that settles us down for a little while as we move back into the mid 80s and more sunshine. The dewpoint is back into the mid 60s so it won’t be quite a muggy for us.

