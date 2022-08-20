Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.(Linda Doane | Kentucky State Fair)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday.

Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.

This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound of pumpkin fresh.

The Kentucky State Fair is open from August 18 to 28.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claudene Whaley
TBI: Body of missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old found
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
Suspect at large following pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol
The above suspects are accused of taking over $13,000 worth of cologne and perfume from Ulta on...
3 suspects accused of stealing $13K worth of perfume, cologne from Ulta
People wait at the new Knoxville Greyhound bus stop location
Owner of Knoxville gas station ending deal with Greyhound
Crash in Clarksville
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville following car crash

Latest News

The crash happened on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital following crash in Halls
The sunshine will return for much of the week ahead.
Scattered rain and storms around today
Cayden Latham
MoWest claims city championship; West Rebels extend streak over Bearden
Wears Valley Fire Department
Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department
Wears Valley Fire Department
Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department