‘Mimic Mick’: Community hosts vigil for teen who died while serving his people

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) – Mick Crawford was only 18, but his heart of a helper blossomed a legacy well past his years.

The would-be high school junior died two weeks ago, getting sick suddenly while helping flood victims clean up.

A vigil, hosted in his memory Friday night, lit up the football field he once called his home turf.

“God had a plan for Mick’s life, and he fulfilled that plan. And we may never know the reasons why, but let us celebrate tonight,” one speaker said.

Calling it, “the darkest time,” and saying how much their faith has been tested since his death, his mother and pastor each challenged those in attendance to do one simple thing: mimic Mick.

“What he would ask of us is that we continue to serve each other,” said pastor Dylan Combs. “The greatest responsibility we have tonight is to honor Mick’s life. And how we do that is mimicking it.”

His mother shared how he reacted with literal boots on the ground at the news of the area flooding, contacting the sheriff’s department on his own to see how he could help.

“I know how proud Mick was and how proud he’d be today,” she said.

She said he loved his team, school and community with Patriot pride. But his love for the Lord and his faith was his true legacy, as he always aimed to pray and love out loud.

“I want you to ask yourself, ‘What would Mick do?’” she challenged them.

After lighting candles and sending lanterns into the sky, community members left the field, saying Mick’s impact reached far past its gates.

His mother shared that his final act of service came even after his final breath, saying Mick was an organ donor, and his death potentially saved the lives of others. Keeping his legacy of love alive for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.